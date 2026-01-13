One of the highest paid football coaches in Georgia is retiring

ROME, Ga. — A legendary Georgia high school football coach announced he is retiring.

Rome High School head coach John Reid made it official that he will not coach the Wolves next season. He will continue in his role as the school’s athletic director.

“We would like to thank Coach Reid for his years of dedication, leadership, and commitment to student-athletes and the Rome High School community,” the school said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Reid took over the Rome program in 2015 and it didn’t take him long to turn the program around. The team won back-to-back state championship in 2016 and 2017.

Reid finished with a 116-27 record at Rome. The Wolves’ win on Oct. 31 marked the 250th win of Reid’s overall career.

In his last season, Reid was the second-highest paid high school coach in the state. Reid made over $192,000 as the program’s head coach and athletic director, according to records. Only Carrollton High School coach Joey King made more with a salary of over $219,000.

Reid will be recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group