Students it was a ‘shock’ to see Morris Brown College separate from president

ATLANTA — The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees confirmed the termination of Dr. Kevin James on Monday evening.

“The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees announced today that MBC Trustee Ms. Nzinga Shaw will assume day-to-day operational duties as Interim President of the College, effective immediately. The Board extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Kevin James for his years of service and leadership at Morris Brown College. Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

“It was a shock when I saw it on social media. I was like, really?” Morehouse College student Jackson Azu told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

“It’s just a bad situation,” said Clark Atlanta University student Symphany Batts.

In a statement on social media, Dr. James wrote in part:

“Today, the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees terminated my service as President without providing specific cause or substantive explanation. This action is deeply concerning.” “While I am deeply disappointed by the Board’s decision, I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community partners.”

In June, Washington interviewed Dr. James after he sent a letter to at-risk Job Corps centers asking students to apply to Morris Brown College in order to continue their education and training.

“The situation at Job Corps touched me intimately,” Dr. James said at the time.

Dr. James is known for his leadership while Morris Brown College regained its accreditation after nearly 20 years.

He said he also helped to grow enrollment and to restore access to federal financial aid for students.

Students at the Atlanta University Center said they want more information.

“And of course they’re not going to come out and say what it was about, but you know speculations have gone around,” said Symphany Batts.

“I want to know the reason for termination. What’s going on?” asked Azu.

In his statement, Dr. James also wrote:

“I dedicated myself fully to the restoration and resurgence of Morris Brown College, and I stand firmly behind the progress we achieved together.”

