Morris Brown president offers help to Job Corps students impacted by federal pause

ATLANTA — Days after a judge temporarily blocked the Department of Labor’s pause on the Job Corps program, the president of Morris Brown College is suggesting that students enroll at the college.

“The situation at Job Corps touched me intimately,” Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington. “My first job out of college was teaching at Job Corps. I have first-hand experience of how important Job Corps is.”

The labor department cited financial issues as one of the main reasons for the pause on all contractor-led Job Corps centers.

“The Job Corps program has been in a financial crisis for years, creating constant uncertainty for participants and administrators,” the US Department said in a statement sent to Channel 2 Action News.

“It was just such a crazy thing to see happen and go, all of a sudden,” said Job Corps student Saebra Grannis.

Last week, Job Corps filed a restraining order against the government.

A judge granted that order. Now, the pause is temporarily blocked.

However, James said he is focused on what the students should do next.

“If you’ve completed your GED or obtained your high school diploma, consider Morris Brown College,” James said.

James sent a letter to Job Corps centers asking students to apply to Morris Brown College in order to continue their education and training.

“We’ll sit down with them to talk to them about what their goals and dreams are, and maybe even walk them through considerations of different skills. Here at Morris Brown College, we want them to know that they’re not alone,” Dr. James explained.

James said counselors will be available to help students with financial aid and other questions.

