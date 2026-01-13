SkyView Atlanta temporarily closes

ATLANTA — One of downtown Atlanta’s signature attractions is temporarily closed.

SkyView Atlanta says it is undergoing some scheduled maintenance and will shut down for the next few weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Thanks for your patience. We’ll see you soon at the top of the city!” officials wrote on SkyView Atlanta’s website.

The attraction expects to reopen on Feb. 10.

SkyView Atlanta first opened in 2013 and stands over 200 feet tall in the heart of downtown across from Centennial Olympic Park and State Farm Arena. The average ride time is between 7-12 minutes.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group