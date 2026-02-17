Olympian with metro Atlanta roots adds first gold, reaches new milestone

ATLANTA — The wait is over for Elana Meyers Taylor, who won a gold medal in women’s monobob at the Winter Olympics.

She has medals in four Olympics but hasn’t won the gold before.

The 41-year-old won by just four hundredths of a second.

Meyers Taylor’s sixth career medal extends her record as the most decorated Black athlete at the Winter Olympics, the Associated Press reported. She’s also the oldest American woman to win gold at the Winter Games.

She was born in Oceanside, California, a suburb of San Diego, but she grew up in Douglasville, Georgia, Sporting News reported.

Her father, Eddie Meyers, retired in 2024 as PNC regional president for Georgia following a successful 25-year career with the bank.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

