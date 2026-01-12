Officer helping with flat tire on I-20 injured after driver fails to move over

CONYERS, Ga. — A four-vehicle crash ended with a Conyers police officer taken to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol said it started when a driver didn’t move over.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the Hwy 138 exit.

Georgia State Patrol said a Conyers officer was helping a driver in a Hyundai Accent with a flat tire when a driver in a Nissan Rogue hit the patrol car.

The impact caused the officer’s car to hit the back of the Hyundai. The Rogue rotated and hit a Volvo XC90 that was also passing by.

Paramedics took the officer to the hospital. No one reported serious injuries.

The Nissan driver told GSP that he saw the officer had blue lights on, but didn’t move over. Troopers issued him a citation for failure to move over.

