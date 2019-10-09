NW Atlanta neighborhood shut down after shooting; DEA agents searching for suspects

ATLANTA - A neighborhood has been on lockdown for hours after a shooting involving federal drug enforcement agents.
Agents are still searching for multiple suspects in the area of Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta.
It all started around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
News Chopper 2 flew over the large police response.
TRENDING STORIES:
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- Violence at the pump: Gunmen shoot, kill man who was pumping gas, police say
- Softball teams banned from playoffs for chaotic fight at Atlanta high school game
The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that DEA agents arrested several people, but that some got away.
People called the Channel 2 Action News newsroom late Tuesday, saying police have kept them away from their homes all night.
We are working to get more information, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, beginning at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}