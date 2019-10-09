  • NW Atlanta neighborhood shut down after shooting; DEA agents searching for suspects

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A neighborhood has been on lockdown for hours after a shooting involving federal drug enforcement agents.

    Agents are still searching for multiple suspects in the area of Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta.

    It all started around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

    News Chopper 2 flew over the large police response.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that DEA agents arrested several people, but that some got away.

    People called the Channel 2 Action News newsroom late Tuesday, saying police have kept them away from their homes all night.

    We are working to get more information, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, beginning at 4:30 a.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories