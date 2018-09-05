ATLANTA - A total of 18 people in Georgia were killed in wrecks during the Labor Day weekend, doubling the number killed in crashes last year, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Nine fatal wrecks occurred in metro Atlanta. Union City police investigating the most (three).
Cobb County police investigated two fatal wrecks. Clayton County and Forest Park police departments, as well as the Georgia State Patrol, each investigated one fatality in the metro area.
Other fatalities investigated by GSP were in Cartersville, Dalton, Gainesville, Griffin, Hartwell, Perry and Villa Rica.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigated three fatal wrecks.
Last year, Georgia had nine fatal wrecks during the holiday weekend, four of which occurred in the metro area.
Crash investigations and DUI arrests were also up over the three-day weekend compared to last year’s holiday.
GSP troopers investigated 446 crashes and 332 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Last year, troopers investigated 398 crashes and 248 people were arrested for DUIs.
