Northeast Georgia Health System launches emergency care wait time tracker for 16 locations

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — When it comes to emergencies, even a minute can mean a world of difference in care, and survival.

Now, the Northeast Georgia Health System is launching an emergency care online tracker so those in need can see, in real-time, how long they’ll have to wait at 16 locations for emergency and urgent medical care.

The health system said the tracking system will cover the wait times for emergency rooms at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, and the NGMC Braselton, Barrow, Habersham and Lumpkin facilities.

“The emergency room wait times indicate how long you can expect to wait from the moment you arrive until you are seen by a qualified medical professional,” Walter Wiley, executive director for Emergency, Trauma, Observation and EMS Services at NGHS, said in a statement. “Once you’ve been assessed, any additional wait time will be determined based on the severity of your situation compared to others who are waiting for care.”

The wait time tracker will also cover the five emergency rooms and 11 urgent care locations in Bethlehem, Braselton, Buford, Cleveland, Dacula, Dahlonega, Dawsonville, Gainesville, Jefferson, Oakwood and Toccoa.

NGHS said urgent care clinics are good for non-life-threatening conditions that still need quick treatment like colds, flus, bronchitis and other conditions.

“Providing wait times online allows patients to make the best decision for their situation, whether that means heading to one of our five hospitals or seeking urgent care instead.” Wiley added. “We’re also sharing information about when you should head to the emergency room or call 9-1-1, and when you should head to urgent care or sign up for a video visit.”

To check wait times for the different facilities, head online here for emergency rooms and here for urgent care.

