North Georgia man recovering after falling through floor and 75 feet into a well

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — It took emergency crews several hours to rescue a man who fell through the floor of a home and then 75 feet down into a well.

Habersham County Emergency Services said they were called to the unoccupied home just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after the man’s girlfriend called 911.

Emergency officials said once they were able to reach the man, they were able to get him out of the well in about 30 minutes.

“We are incredibly grateful to the assisting agencies for their support,” Habersham County Fire Chief Jason Davey said. “We could not have performed a safe rescue without the help of all the partner agencies who responded. It’s a testament to the strength and unity of our neighboring communities.”

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

