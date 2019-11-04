  • Woman watching TV chases after man she caught peeping in window, police say

    By: Michael Seiden

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are crediting a quick-thinking woman for discovering a peeping Tom.

    The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was in her bedroom watching TV when she noticed a man, who had exposed himself, was peering through her window.

    The woman told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that she started screaming, ran to her kitchen, grabbed a knife and chased after the man.

