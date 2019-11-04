Woman watching TV chases after man she caught peeping in window, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are crediting a quick-thinking woman for discovering a peeping Tom.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was in her bedroom watching TV when she noticed a man, who had exposed himself, was peering through her window.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia jumps two spots in AP poll ahead of first playoff rankings out Tuesday
- 4 masked suspects on the run for carjacking that killed woman, injured man
- National Sandwich Day: Here's where to score free or cheap sandwiches on Sunday
The woman told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that she started screaming, ran to her kitchen, grabbed a knife and chased after the man.
TONIGHT AT 11, the important information she provided that ultimately led to the man’s arrest, on the Channel Action News Nightbeat.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}