Woman posing as dental assistant steals from employees, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - The search is on for a woman who posed as a dental assistant and then went through people’s belonging while they were in the dentist chair, police say.
Surveillance video from Dental TLC, a dental office in Sandy Springs, shows the woman sneak into the office and steal from patients and staff Friday morning.
"She almost looked like she was looking for the bathroom. That was her excuse," dental assistant Amie Clonce told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.
How the woman blended in with employees, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
