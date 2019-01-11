$630M meant to fix Atlanta roads went toward other projects, sources say

ATLANTA - In 2015, Atlanta voters agreed to increase their taxes by $250 million for infrastructure improvements.
About a year and a half later, voters approved a 4-cent sales tax for additional projects, providing more than $630 million to improve roads, bridges and other projects.
But now, in 2019, Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston learned there’s not enough money for the projects.
Where is the money, especially when costs have gone up?The bond referendum and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) were supposed to fund the projects.
Sources at City Hall said money was added to the approved list of projects after the referendum was passed.
Huddleston uncovers the projects the money went toward that it wasn't supposed to cover, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Son of Georgia county commissioner pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old boy
- 'What a glorious day' - Jayme Closs reunited with family after kidnapping
- 'Extremely dangerous' gunman on the run after robbing HS students, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}