HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police search for parents of toddler found alone overnight

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for information after finding a 3-year-old girl alone overnight.
According to police, “Casey” was found in the area of Bimini Drive in Forest Park Friday morning.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the area for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
She was wearing a pink shirt, gray jeans and purple socks.
Police are looking for her parents.
Anyone with information about “Casey” or her parents should contact Detective Salomon with the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.
