Video shows alleged drunk driver going more than 100 mph along GA 400, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police have charged a man they say was driving more than 100 mph on GA 400 while extremely drunk.

Dashcam video obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows an officer pull over Krishan Bajnath on Saturday night after noticing his car fly by on the busy highway.

“The actual radar speed was 103 mph. The officer made a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. During his investigation he became suspicious the driver was possibly intoxicated,” said Alpharetta Police Department spokesman Howard Miller.

Miller told Petchenik the officer gave the Forsyth County man a field sobriety test and he had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, which is twice the legal limit to drive in Georgia.

“Driving intoxicated is already a very dangerous situation that you’re putting yourself and other drivers in, but at that speed, over 100 mph, there’s not going to be any reaction time to avoid a collision with another vehicle or a person or a fixed object,” Miller said.

Police arrested Bajnath and charged him with DUI and reckless driving.

Miller said Bajnath told officers he was driving to see his sick father in the hospital and he had just one drink before getting behind the wheel.

Petchenik sent an email and text to a number we found for Bajnath, seeking comment, but have not received a reply.

Drivers told Petchenik they’re glad police caught the man before he could hurt anyone on the road.

"As the parent of a bunch of kids, it's just sad and scary and nerve-wracking,” said Megan Jamison.

