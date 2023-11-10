Veterans Day 2023: Sandy Springs unveils new tribute to honor city’s veterans

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs is honoring the men and women who answered the call of duty on this Veterans Day weekend. But the annual tradition and tribute are extra special this year.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the ceremony at the new Veterans Park where a dedication ceremony was held Friday.

Before the dedication, hundreds of veterans, citizens, law enforcement and city leaders gathered inside the Performing Arts Center for the 14th Annual Veterans Day Tribute that was emceed by former Channel 2 anchor John Pruitt.

The ceremony moved over to the park, which includes a memorial plaza, benches and flags.

“It gives me goosebumps. It’s wonderful,” Navy veteran Errington Watkins said.

The park’s memorial court includes granite monuments for the six branches of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force.

It’s not completed just yet though. Two pieces of artwork will be dedicated at next year’s ceremony: a life-size bronze statue of a veteran holding a flag in one hand and the hand of a child in the other and a second sculpture resembling a flame.

