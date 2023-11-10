Veterans Day 2023: Here’s a roundup of events honoring our military in metro Atlanta

It’s Veterans Day weekend and there are plenty of celebrations around metro Atlanta to honor those who have served their country.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, or what was known as Armistice Day when World War I ended in 1919.

Here is list of events happening Saturday where you can honor the veteran in your life. There is a chance of rain this weekend and plans could change, so check with the organization pages before you go.

See an event that is missing from our list? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com with the date, time, location and information for Veterans Day.

Acworth

Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony: Saturday Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Patriots Point in Cauble Park, 1485 Kellogg Creek Rd, Acworth

Atlanta

The 2023 Georgia Veterans Day Parade will take place in midtown Atlanta at 11 a.m. The parade route will go down Peachtree Street. There is no cost to participate or attend.

Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center will offer free admission for veteran, active servicemembers and their families with a valid military ID.

Dunwoody

The City of Dunwoody will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. The ceremony has been moved from Brook Run Park to Dunwoody City Hall due to weather concerns.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The ceremony has been moved to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. If you can’t make it, the ceremony will be live streamed on Gwinnett’s Facebook page.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek Veterans Day Ceremony: Saturday, Nov. 11. from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater inside Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road

Marietta

Veterans Day Parade: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Route begins near the the American Legion on Gresham Ave. and goes up Roswell Street toward the square and back down Lawrence Street

Norcross

Veterans Day Ceremony: Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 160 N Norcross Tucker Rd

Six Flags Over Georgia offers free admission to veterans, active military over Veteran’s Day weekend Six Flags Over Georgia is going to offer free admission to veterans and active military members this upcoming Veteran’s Day weekend.

