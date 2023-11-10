Weather

Showers moving through north Georgia for first time in 3 weeks

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Don’t forget the umbrella before you head out the door today.

It’s been three weeks since we’ve seen rain, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking some light showers moving through north Georgia.

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

Weather on the way:

  • Off and on rain Friday – Sunday
  • Rainfall amounts 0.5-1″ commonly will help, but not end the drought
  • Highs in the 50s this weekend

