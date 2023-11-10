Showers moving through north Georgia for first time in 3 weeks

Don’t forget the umbrella before you head out the door today.

It’s been three weeks since we’ve seen rain, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking some light showers moving through north Georgia.

How much rain you can expect in your neighborhood throughout the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here’s what to know for the weekend:

Weather on the way:

Off and on rain Friday – Sunday

Rainfall amounts 0.5-1″ commonly will help, but not end the drought

Highs in the 50s this weekend

