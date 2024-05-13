Metro Atlanta high school senior named Presidential Scholar

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A graduating senior in Forsyth County has just been named a Presidential Scholar.

Vineeth Sendilraj, 17, had just aced a very tough Advanced Placement exam, and the good news kept on coming.

“Wow! That’s crazy. I called my mom. Dude! No way. I just got the scholarship,” Sendilraj told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

The Lambert High School 12th grader in Forsyth County is one of the nation’s 2024 Presidential Scholars.

It’s one of the highest honors a graduating senior can achieve. This is the program’s 60th anniversary and 161 students are recognized every year.

Sendilraj’s area of expertise is in biotechnology. He and his team have won lots of awards to prove it.

“We designed an accessible coronary artery disease biosensor that detects microRNA in your blood,” Sendilraj said.

That’s what Presidential Scholars are made of. Until recently—pre-pandemic—the scholars were honored at the White House by the president.

“I might be meeting Joe Biden! But then I read through it. It said it’s online this year. But it’s a cool honor and I’m pretty excited,” Sendilraj said.

He will receive the Presidential Scholars medal in a few weeks.

There were four Presidential Scholars from Georgia. The other three are Han Shaun Lee from Johns Creek High School, Gordon Lichstein from Decatur High School, and Joanna Yian Xiao from Richmond Hill High School.

