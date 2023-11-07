Six Flags Over Georgia offers free admission to veterans, active military over Veteran’s Day weekend

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is going to offer free admission to veterans and active military members this upcoming Veteran’s Day weekend.

The park said people with a military ID will get free admission and free parking.

In addition, family members of veterans and active duty military members can also receive discounted admission into the park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The park said there will be in-park performances and Patriotic decor over the weekend.

Officials said these tickets were picked up or purchased at the main ticket booths at the park.

To learn more about Veteran’s Day weekend at the park, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Local man goes from being in prison to being sworn in as a prosecutor (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group