Tree knocks down power lines, narrowly misses Sandy Springs homes

ATLANTA — Power is back on for neighbors in Sandy Springs after a tree took down power lines on Thursday morning.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach returned to Landsdowne Drive where the tree fell across a driveway and narrowly missed hitting any houses or cars.

“Not unusual in our neighborhood, trees go down all the time,” neighbor Rick Sanders said.

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Sanders said it woke him up around 2 a.m., and he knew what it was immediately.

“I heard a giant woosh...and power went out immediately. And then I heard the transformer blow, big loud boom shortly there after and that was it,” he said.

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In the middle of the night, Georgia Power crews first restored power to most of the homes in the neighborhood.

It took most of the morning to cut away the tree so power crews could get back to work repairing and replacing the lines.

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