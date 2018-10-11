ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A suspect is facing several charges after police say they drove a stolen vehicle onto the course at Topgolf.
According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the Topgolf on Westside Parkway around 7 a.m. after an employee reported a vehicle had been driven onto the course and was teetering over one of the targets.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police responded, rescued the driver and arrested them on several charges.
Investigators said the car was reported stolen out of Cobb County.
The driver's name hasn't been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}