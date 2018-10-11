  • Stolen car drives onto Topgolf course, gets stuck on target (PHOTO)

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A suspect is facing several charges after police say they drove a stolen vehicle onto the course at Topgolf.

    According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the Topgolf on Westside Parkway around 7 a.m. after an employee reported a vehicle had been driven onto the course and was teetering over one of the targets.

    Police responded, rescued the driver and arrested them on several charges.

    Investigators said the car was reported stolen out of Cobb County.

    The driver's name hasn't been released.

