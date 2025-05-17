Spalding Drive Elementary parents build new traditions as school prepares to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — As Spalding Drive Elementary wraps up its final week, parents and students are making the most of the school’s last moments by building new traditions aimed at keeping the community intact.

Fulton County Schools voted in February to close Spalding Drive Elementary at the end of this school year.

The decision also includes the closure of Parklane Elementary in South Fulton.

The district plans to repurpose the Sandy Springs campus as the new home for the Fulton County Teaching Museum and Schools Archives.

But for families at Spalding Drive, the closure marks more than just a change in address—it’s a deep emotional loss.

“This is a very important time in their life to form bonds, long-lasting bonds,” said parent Raymond Grote. “We wanted to make something positive out of a very negative event.”

That positive has taken shape as weekly Friday night gatherings throughout the final month of school.

Families have been meeting for themed dinner nights while the children play together.

The last Friday of the school year was particularly special—Mediterranean night—with laughter, games, and the unmistakable sounds of summer.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The emotions are huge,” parent Nora Robb told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers. “Our kids are all feeling the same things right now. They’re all being displaced, they’re all having to meet new people and go to new places. I think it’s important for kids to have some place to really feel grounded.”

Parents previously attempted to keep the school open by proposing to purchase it and convert it into a charter school. Grote said they offered $10 million to the district but received no formal response.

Fulton County Schools released the following statement:

“In February 2025, the Fulton County Board of Education voted to close Spalding Drive Elementary School. As required by Georgia law, school districts must consider facility use options, including potential charter school partnerships, when a building is no longer in operation. Following the Board’s decision, the Superintendent and Operations Division began evaluating the best long-term use of the site in alignment with district needs.

“A group of parents did reach out shortly after the closure vote to express interest in establishing a charter school at the Spalding site. Their proposal was reviewed and shared with the Board. As part of a broader planning process, district leadership considered that request alongside other options. Ultimately, it was determined that converting the facility into a centralized home for the Fulton County Teaching Museum and Fulton County Schools Archives would best support instructional and operational priorities across the district.

“This move will improve district-wide access to educational programming and historical materials, consolidate staff and resources currently spread across two separate facilities, and allow the district to reduce its overall facility footprint. Once the relocation is complete, the two existing Teaching Museum buildings will be considered for disposition, which is expected to generate further cost savings.

“The transition will take place over the next school year. Instructional programming provided by the Teaching Museum will continue without interruption during this process. Renovation needs at the Spalding site are minimal; the primary expense will be moving staff and materials.”

While the district prepares to transition the museum into its new home, parents are looking ahead as well.

Many are continuing to work toward establishing a new charter school in the neighborhood, citing strong community interest.

A site visit for the potential charter is scheduled for Tuesday.

As the school doors prepare to close for good, families say they’re determined to ensure the spirit of Spalding Drive lives on one Friday night at a time.

©2025 Cox Media Group