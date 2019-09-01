Deputies investigating after video shows officer punching man outside Midtown club

ATLANTA - Fulton County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a deputy was caught on camera punching a man outside a Midtown club.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant obtained cellphone video that shows another deputy pulling the first officer off the man.
Earlier, the deputy was seen pushing the man away from a lounge along Spring Street and slapping him while in uniform.
Later, video shows the deputy wearing just a white tank top, running across the street and hitting the man again.
