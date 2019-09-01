  • Deputies investigating after video shows officer punching man outside Midtown club

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Fulton County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a deputy was caught on camera punching a man outside a Midtown club.

    Channel 2's Aaron Diamant obtained cellphone video that shows another deputy pulling the first officer off the man.

    Earlier, the deputy was seen pushing the man away from a lounge along Spring Street and slapping him while in uniform.

    Later, video shows the deputy wearing just a white tank top, running across the street and hitting the man again.

