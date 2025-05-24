Sandy Springs woman celebrates her 110th birthday

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — As “Happy Birthday” rang through the room, Peggy Cobb was all smiles. Nobody loves a party more than Peggy.

“I just want to thank you all for being part of my life,” she told dozens of well-wishers.

Peggy has had a lot of practice. Friday was her 110th birthday.

“She’s an outstanding, wonderful person,” her friend Abbi Schafer said.

For years, she has been a favorite at the Hammond Glen Retirement Community in Sandy Springs.

“She’s always pleasant. Always smiling,” Hammond Glen’s Executive Director, Bruce Johnson said.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was invited to her 109th birthday party there, and her 108th. She was just a kid back then.

Her children say growing up in rural Minnesota in the 19-‘teens’ featured lots of clean living.

“They had gardens, apple trees, plum trees, pear trees, and they grew vegetables,” Peggy’s son Peter said. They had words of wisdom, too. “Furnish your mind well and you’ll always have a comfortable place to live,” Peggy’s son Bill said.

Do you want to be like Peggy? Her advice is to become interested in everything that’s going on around you.

“Try to do something new all the time. I’m ‘still’ doing that,” Peggy said.

