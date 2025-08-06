Sandy Springs city council approves bond for new firehouse to improve emergency response times

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council has unanimously approved a bond measure to fund the construction of a new firehouse within city limits — a move officials say will improve emergency response times and ensure taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently.

Currently, Fire Station 4 is located on Wieuca Road, inside the city of Atlanta. Though it serves Sandy Springs residents, city leaders say the location is not ideal for emergency response or budget efficiency.

“It’s a game changer for us,” said Chief Keith Sanders of the Sandy Springs Fire Department. “It’s about providing excellence in customer service, and we can’t do that if we don’t get on the scene soon enough.”

Sandy Springs Fire Department data shows the department responds more frequently to emergency medical service calls within Atlanta. Despite this, Sandy Springs residents are covering the costs, which were more than $500,000 last year.

“Saving a life, you can’t put a dollar to it, but efficiency and doing what’s best for the taxpayers that are paying for those trucks needs to be in the city of Sandy Springs,” said Sanders.

The $50 million bond will fund not only the construction of a new Fire Station 4 near Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, but also renovations to other existing stations. City officials say the new location is strategic, especially with the hospitals and highly traveled roads nearby.

“We run a lot of calls in the hospital corridor area, 285, 400,” Sanders said. “This new location will actually reduce that response time into those areas.”

Officials estimate response times will drop from eight to ten minutes down to four minutes or less.

During the council meeting, one resident voiced concerns about preserving the neighborhood’s character and environment. But Councilman Tibby DeJulio, who represents the district where the new firehouse will be located, assured the public the city would not proceed without input from the community.

“We will make sure the water is protected, the trees are protected, the neighbors are protected. We will have public hearings,” DeJulio said.

The city expects to close on the property for the new station in October. Design planning and community meetings will follow, but officials say it will still be a couple of years before firefighters move from the current facility.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue also released the following statement:

“Atlanta Fire Rescue units have historically served as the first-arriving units in more than 90% of calls in this northern sector already, including those handled by Station 4.

We anticipate no change in the EMS and fire coverage that AFRD Stations 3, 21 and 27 currently provide to this area. The current system dispatches the closest unit to those in need of service.

AFRD is vigilantly monitoring this transition as we continue providing best-in-class service to all City of Atlanta residents, guests, and visitors."

