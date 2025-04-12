Sandy Springs celebrates completion of new police headquarters facility

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs marked the completion of its brand-new police headquarters today.

The new facility is located at 620 Morgan Fall Road.

It is set to officially open for business on April 21.

City leaders say the new space will help better serve the community.

In 2020, the city acquired the 7.42-acre property, which included an existing office building.

That building was expanded from approximately 106,678 square feet to more than 130,000 square feet.

