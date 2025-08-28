Roswell waterline replacement project begins Sept. 2

ROSWELL, Ga. — Starting Sept. 2, the City of Roswell will begin a waterline replacement project along Bulloch Avenue, aiming to replace 1,900 feet of outdated pipe and enhance fire safety.

The project, expected to last approximately three months, will involve creating a looping water main that connects to adjacent roads.

This upgrade is designed to support ongoing improvements at the city’s historic sites, including Bulloch Hall, Mimosa Hall, and the future Founders Park.

Residents and visitors should anticipate intermittent lane closures and limited street parking during the construction period.

The city plans to coordinate the project to minimize disruptions, particularly in anticipation of the Christkindlmarket at Bulloch Hall scheduled for November through December 2025.

The construction will also temporarily impact the Bulloch Hall parking area. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and consider alternate routes when possible.

For more information about the project, visit www.RoswellConnections.com/BullochAvenueWaterline.

