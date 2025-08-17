Roswell house fire possibly started by lightning strike, firefighters say

Roswell firefighters extinguished a house fire Saturday evening and rescued a couple of family pets in the process.

Capt. Chad Miller with the Roswell Fire Department said severe thunderstorms with lightning were moving through Roswell when they received a 911 call reporting a house fire.

At about 8:30 pm, neighbors noticed fire coming from 1105 Taylor Oaks Drive and called 911. The residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters rescued a cat and a bird from the home as they worked to extinguish the flames.

Both pets have been reunited with their family.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, though Miller told Channel 2 that it was possible that it was started by a lightning strike.

