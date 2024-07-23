Roswell firefighters spring into action, save deer stuck in pond

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters recently sprung into action, saving a deer stuck in a retention pond.

Firefighters rescued the fawn after receiving calls it had gotten stuck in the Elan Hall Subdivision.

To save the deer, firefighters used ladders to enter the retention pond area.

After firefighters made it in, the deer ran to a nearby stormwater pipe.

Eventually, the department rescued the fawn after what the department called “an extensive effort.”

The department shared photos of the aftermath of the rescue on Monday.

The department congratulated Captain Jarrett Clark, Firefighter Nathan Ricketts and Firefighter Brantley Floyd for playing a part in the rescue.

