Roswell approves Woodstock Road multiuse trail

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved a $3.19 million construction contract with Azimuth Contractors for the first phase of the Woodstock Road Multi-Use Trail, set to enhance safety and connectivity in the area.

The city said the project is funded through the city’s TSPLOST 2 Program and an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County, and is part of Roswell’s commitment to developing community-focused infrastructure.

The trail will stretch from State Route 92 to Crabapple Middle School, featuring an eight- to ten-foot-wide concrete path with pedestrian lighting to enhance safety and accessibility for walkers and cyclists. A second phase of the project, still in the design stage, will eventually extend the trail to Canton Street.

Roswell’ approved budget authorization for the project is up to $3,352,000 for contingencies. Funding includes approximately $2.5 million from the City’s TSPLOST 2 fund and $855,500 through the Fulton County Waterline Intergovernmental Agreement.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and last for about nine months, with the aim of completing the trail before Fulton County Schools resume in August 2026.

“This project is about more than concrete and asphalt, it’s about people,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “When we invest in sidewalks, trails, and safe crossings, we invest in the quality of life and safety of everyone who calls Roswell home.”

The trail also supports the city’s Slow Down in Roswell initiative to create safer streets for everyone.

“Woodstock Road is a busy corridor, and this trail will make a big difference for residents and students who travel it every day,” said Greg Nicolas, interim Director of Transportation.

Roswell’s trail network is designed to improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Woodstock Road trail is part of a broader plan by the City’s Transportation Department to expand Roswell’s network of paths and improve connectivity.

Crews are currently constructing a multiuse trial on the west side of Hardscrabble Road, which is expected to be completed in early spring 2026. Future trails are planned for portions of Old Alabama Road, Riverside Road and Etris Road.

