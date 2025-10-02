Road resurfacing project underway in Roswell

The program will cover nearly 207,000 square yards of roadway. — The City of Roswell has begun its road resurfacing program, which will resurface 33 streets and roads.

“Roadway maintenance is one of the most visible and impactful services we provide as a City,” said Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Our residents deserve safe, reliable streets, and through careful planning and budgeting, we are continuing to deliver on that promise.”

“The resurfacing program represents significant steps in Roswell’s broader efforts to enhance mobility, improve traffic flow, and support long-term community needs,” added Greg Nichols, Interim Director of Transportation.

Roswell’s resurfacing priorities are determined using the Pavement Condition Index (PCI), a national rating system that evaluates streets based on weathering, cracks, potholes, and prior repairs.

Streets with lower PCI scores are prioritized for resurfacing, while subdivision streets are often grouped together to maximize efficiency and extend pavement life.

For more information on the program, including the list of roads scheduled for 2025, residents can visit www.roswellgov.com/resurfacing.

