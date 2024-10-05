Recently retired Alpharetta fire chief dies after 25 years with department

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of a recently retired fire captain.

Fire Captain John Roach retired in August of 2023 after serving with the Alpharetta Fire Department for 25 years.

The department called him a “man of few words, who stood tall with quiet leadership” in a statement on their Facebook page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His cause of death was not publicly announced.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for Captain Roach’s wife, children, family and friends as they mourn and navigate this difficult time. Let us all come together to honor his memory,” the statement read.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

APD ‘Detective of the Year’ shot, killed after breaking into Douglas County home

©2024 Cox Media Group