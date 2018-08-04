Patient goes into cardiac arrest after visitor injects man with unknown substance, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police confirm that an off-duty officer was asked to respond to a bizarre incident on the 6th floor of Northside Hospital.
According to a police report, “a patient was injected with an unknown substance by his visitor causing him to go into cardiac arrest.”
What we're learning about the investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
The report also states that the incident was not domestic.
Northside Hospital sent a statement to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden saying:
“The safety and security of our patients are most important to us. It is our understanding that the suspect in question was the patient’s visitor. Upon discovering the incident, hospital staff immediately contacted Sandy Springs Police, who are conducting an investigation. We are cooperating fully.”
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}