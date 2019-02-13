Missing 9-year-old last seen riding bike found safe

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - UPDATE: Police say the child was found safe.
Original story is as follows:
John Creek police say they are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.
Andrew Uria-Doughty was last seen in the area of McGinnis Ferry and Kemp roads in Forsyth County.
He was last seen wearing a leather coat, red shirt and jeans. He was riding a blue mountain bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
