Missing 9-year-old last seen riding bike found safe

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - UPDATE: Police say the child was found safe.

    Original story is as follows:

    John Creek police say they are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy. 

    Andrew Uria-Doughty was last seen in the area of McGinnis Ferry and Kemp roads in Forsyth County. 

    He was last seen wearing a leather coat, red shirt and jeans. He was riding a blue mountain bike.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

