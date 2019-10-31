Milton police close off neighborhood over 'unfolding' situation

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are warning people to stay away from the area of Freemanville Road between Birmingham Road and Dartmouth Drive because of an "unfolding" situation.
Investigators have not said exactly what is going on, but neighbors in the area have sent photos to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik of an armored truck driving into the neighborhood.
Neighbors sent me this picture of an armored vehicle heading to a location off Freemanville Road in #Milton. Police handling an "unfolding" situation, they say. pic.twitter.com/8Ni8MOGJW2— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) October 31, 2019
We are working to learn what is happening.
