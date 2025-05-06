Milton firefighters hone their skills during week of intense training

MILTON, Ga. — Milton firefighters spent an intense six days in live fire training last week.

The firefighters trained at the Cherokee Fire Training Center, getting first-hand experience in how to handle blazes in various scenarios, including in the dark of night.

Crews conducted search and rescue missions in a tower, practiced hose advancement through a house with zero visibility, and honed their skills in identifying fire locations using thermal imaging cameras.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each training session lasted six to seven hours.

Volunteers supported the firefighters by supplying air tanks, distributing snacks and water, and decontaminating equipment at the end of each day.

Their training on Friday was interrupted when both Milton and Alpharetta crews responded to a real-life fire in Milton that was caused by a strong storm.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group