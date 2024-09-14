Metro Atlanta police department arrests teen after online threats made toward middle school

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Johns Creek Police Department say they arrested a student this week after online threats.
Police say on Monday, they learned about online threats directed at Haynes Bridge Middle School.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
During their investigation, they learned a 13-year-old student from Autry Middle School made threats targeting a specific student and others at Haynes Bridge Middle School.
The teen suspect is charged with terroristic threats.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot to death in Alpharetta was ‘beloved husband, father, colleague and friend’
- 10-year-old Hall County boy killed after crashing bike into truck
- UGA football player arrested for driving at speeds above 100 miles per hour
The Johns Creek Police Department takes all threats to school safety seriously and will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group