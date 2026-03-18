Metro Atlanta mall redeveloper takes next step in transforming site into NHL arena

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The property manager and owner of a metro Atlanta mall took the next step in reimagining the site into a pro hockey sports arena.

Jamestown and New York Life announced they submitted a zoning application on March 16 to redevelop North Point Mall in Alpharetta into a sports-anchored entertainment district.

The nearly 100-acre proposal is headlined by a 20,000-seat arena intended to bring a National Hockey League team back to metro Atlanta.

The redevelopment plan aligns with the Alpharetta Comprehensive Plan and a proposed Tax Allocation District, the companies said in a news release March 17. They said the proposal aims to maximize the site’s potential for job creation and tax base growth while establishing a pedestrian-friendly gathering place for residents and visitors.

North Point placemaking An artist's rendering of what the development is expected to look like. (Source: Jamestown)

The proposed district includes several entertainment and hospitality venues beyond the primary arena. Plans call for a 4,000-seat music hall and performing arts center, a 2,000-seat community hockey rink and a 500-seat movie theater. The hospitality component features a 400-key full-service hotel, a 300-key hybrid flex-stay hotel and a 150-key select service hotel, alongside a 45,000-square-foot conference center.

The mixed-use site will include 907,000 square feet of retail and dining spaces and 750,000 square feet of office space. The residential portion of the plan consists of 1,385 for-rent multifamily units. More than 16 acres of the site are designated for publicly accessible parks, plazas and multi-use trails to support year-round activity.

Frances Bohn, the director of development and construction – North America for Jamestown, described the filing as a milestone for the suburban project.

“Today’s filing is an important milestone in advancing our plan to transform North Point Mall into a modern, sports-anchored district that sets a new standard for suburban placemaking,” Bohn said. “Our plan combines an NHL‑ready arena, a vibrant public realm, year‑round programming and a balanced mix of retail, dining, office, hospitality and housing to create a walkable destination that serves Alpharetta, attracts regional visitors and delivers sustained economic value.”

Jamestown assumed property management of North Point Mall on March 1. The development team includes HKS Architects for master planning and architectural design, while Kimley-Horn is providing civil engineering and transportation consulting. Dillard Sellers is acting as zoning counsel, and Machete Group is advising on the arena and overall development strategy.

The filing of the zoning application begins a public review process that will include community open houses and public hearings to gather local feedback.

If approved by the city of Alpharetta, the redevelopment would be completed in phases with various components opening on a rolling basis.

More details on the mall’s redevelopment will be shared in the coming weeks and months.

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