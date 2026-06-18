Metro area city council votes unanimously to enact 30-day data center moratorium

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will have a month-long moratorium on data centers in the city limits.

At a Monday night City Council meeting, the city’s elected officials unanimously voted to pause all data center applications, creations or permit requests for 30 days.

Milton City Attorney Ken Jarrard said the vote was related to the recent past in the metro Atlanta area.

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“Data centers are one of the most talked about land uses” of late, Jarrard said. “They present all sorts of concerns and opportunities, depending on where you stand.”

The moratorium will apply to permit applications for data center needs, such as rezoning, land disturbance permits, building permits and special use or conditional use permits, as well as business licenses certificates of occupancy and other permits, according to officials.

“It would not be unusual for a local government with zoning power to take a pause to stop the potential for a data center to come in,” Jarrard said. “This is a very common sort of thing.”

City officials said the moratorium has a possibility of being extended in a future vote.

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