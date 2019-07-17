Man found guilty of negligent homicide in death of Roswell LSU student

ATLANTA - A former Louisiana State University student charged in the hazing death of a fraternity pledge has been found guilty of negligent homicide.
Matthew Naquin, 21, was accused in the 2017 death of 18-year-old Max Gruver, of Roswell, after a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual requiring pledges to chug hard liquor.
Following six days of testimony, the jury came back with the guilty verdict against Naquin after about an hour of deliberations.
He now faces 5 years in prison and is set to be sentenced in October.
Gruver's death led the Louisiana Legislature to toughen anti-hazing laws. His parents testified at a legislative committee.
LSU announced in March 2018 that it rescinded the fraternity's registration at the college, barring it from sponsoring events or soliciting new members until the end of 2032.
Naquin is still facing obstruction of justice charges after authorities say he erased content on his cellphone the same night authorities were granted the right to search it, and refused to provide the password. The FBI unlocked it in March.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
