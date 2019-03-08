Man accused of watching woman in hotel room through hole in wall

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell mother said she felt violated after police said a man spied on her through a hole in the wall between their hotel rooms, according to police.
Police charged Christian Garcia Castillo, 30, with peeping Tom after the discovery earlier this week at the InTown Suites on Hembree Road.
“I shouldn’t have to fear for my life or my son’s life because of someone else’s actions,” Monica Thomas told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.
Thomas said she first noticed the hole in the wall of her room’s kitchenette on Sunday.
“I see that it’s a hole, a nice size hole. I’m trying to figure out when did it come,” she said. “I ducked down and looked through the hole and could clearly see the man on the other side.”
Thomas said she reported the hole to hotel management, but didn’t suspect anything suspicious, and they put duct tape over it.
Thomas details what happened the next night when she noticed the tape was removed from the hole, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
