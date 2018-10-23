ALPHARETTA - A major road in Alpharetta is closed and could create some delays on your morning commute.
Highway 9 at Mayfield Road is blocked as crews clean up from an overnight crash.
A car hit a power pole, knocking it down into the intersection.
Heads up in Alpharetta! Highway 9 is shutdown in both directions near Mayfield Rd. Car knocked down a power pole. Live #ATLtraffic updates all morning on #wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/eSkxa3LYrb— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 23, 2018
There is no estimated time of clearance.
Channel 2 Action News This Morning has Triple Team Traffic updates every 10 minutes and will keep you updated all morning long on this road closure. Make sure to check in before you leave the house.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}