Metro Kroger admits to dispensing wrong medication to rescue dog

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Roswell dog rescue owner is warning pet owners to be careful after she said her dog nearly died because a pharmacist gave him the wrong medication.
Carolyn O’Brien, of Two Tailz Rescue, said her dog, Ruger, had his leg amputated last year after years of abuse.
“(He) contracted a pretty horrible infection, and that infection showed that one antibiotic would fight it,” she told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik.
O’Brien said she brought the prescription to a Kroger Pharmacy on Holcomb Bridge Road.
“They said they didn’t have it and said they’d order it within 24 hours, so I picked it up and gave Ruger his first dose,” she said.
By the time he’d had his second dose, O’Brien said Ruger began to act strangly.
“He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t hold his head up, his body was tremoring,” she said.
Dr. Byron Hawkins, of the Animal Emergency Center of North Fulton, told Petchenik he was surprised when O’Brien handed him the bottle of pills she’d received.
“When I looked at the bottle, it was not an antibiotic,” he said. “I thought it was a drug we’d use in large animals for … malaria.”
