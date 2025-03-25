Johns Creek police welcome new K-9 officer

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police have welcomed a new K-9 officer.

Finn is a two-and-a-half-year-old Vizsla (Hungarian Pointer) from Holland.

Finn’s specialties are drug detection and tracking.

He has been paired with Master Patrol Officer Flora, who was the handler for the recently retired K-9 Valor.

Both Officer Flora and K-9 Finn underwent training in West Virginia for several weeks.

