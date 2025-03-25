Johns Creek police welcome new K-9 officer

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police have welcomed a new K-9 officer.
Finn is a two-and-a-half-year-old Vizsla (Hungarian Pointer) from Holland.
Finn’s specialties are drug detection and tracking.
He has been paired with Master Patrol Officer Flora, who was the handler for the recently retired K-9 Valor.
Both Officer Flora and K-9 Finn underwent training in West Virginia for several weeks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man tried using Hooters visit as alibi after being caught on camera shooting, killing girlfriend
- Metro Atlanta nurse says she worked three 12-hour shifts before deadly crash
- UGA student who went viral for smiling mugshot arrested again
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group