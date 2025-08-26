Hundreds of mail items stolen using special keys, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Postal inspectors are working closely with detectives after police arrested two men accused of using special keys to steal hundreds of pieces of mail.

The suspects, identified as Franklin Manor of Savannah and Everett Neal of Macon, were apprehended by police after being accused of using a U.S. Postal Service key that can open every mailbox and drop box in the area.

“I’m really happy that the cops were here, though, to stop them,” Doryan Taylor, a tenant at the Rosemont Apartments, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

The thefts occurred at the Rosemont Apartments on Northridge Road near Georgia 400.

Taylor, who is not a victim of the theft, expressed his concerns about safety.

“I just feel a little bit unsafe, because I could have been walking around and like someone was robbing our place that could have, you know, attacked me,” he said.

Authorities have not released details about the contents of the stolen mail, but earlier this year, the FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service warned of a nationwide rise in mail theft related to check fraud.

A recent investigation by Channel 2 Action News revealed that between October 2024 and March 2025, the Inspector General closed 872 mail theft investigations and arrested 254 people in connection with these crimes.

“Honestly, I don’t want to deliver things to this address anymore. Yeah, for sure. I’d rather deliver it somewhere else, in a safe area,” Taylor said.

