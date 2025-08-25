‘His name and sacrifice won’t be forgotten’: Roswell names intersection after fallen officer

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell has renamed its busiest intersection in honor of Officer Jeremy Labonte, who died in the line of duty in February.

The Georgia 400 and Holcomb Bridge Road interchange now bears the name of Officer Labonte, marking the city’s first law enforcement death in the line of duty.

The dedication ceremony took place on Monday, with city and state leaders emphasizing the importance of remembering his sacrifice.

“We miss him every day, and obviously we’d rather have him here with us, but it makes me really proud to know his name and sacrifice won’t be forgotten,” said Alyssa Labonte, Officer Labonte’s widow.

Officer Labonte was killed on Feb. 7 while responding to a call about a suspicious person at the Ace Pickleball on Holcomb Bridge. Upon arrival, he was shot and killed by the suspect.

The resolution to rename the intersection was passed by State Senator John Albers and signed into law by the governor in May.

“This man gave the full devotion of his life, and it’s our job to react and honor him as quickly as we can,” Albers said.

The dedication ceremony was attended by family and community members who gathered to honor Labonte’s memory.

“This is just another step in keeping that promise to honor and remember Jeremy’s sacrifice,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said.

Community leaders expressed that the renaming is a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much.

The renaming of the intersection serves as a lasting tribute to Labonte, ensuring that his sacrifice is remembered by the millions of drivers who pass through the area each day.

Community leaders encourage residents to keep his family in their thoughts and express gratitude for his service each time they pass the sign.

