Helene’s impending strike prompts homeowners to take down dangerous trees

ROSWELL, Ga. — Some homeowners in the metro Atlanta area were urgently talking down risky trees around their homes on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival in Georgia later this week.

“They are not our tallest trees, but they are our most threatening trees. Better safe than sorry,” resident Tom Erdmanczyk told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Erdmanczyk lives on Stonebrige Trail in Roswell in North Fulton County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s a beautiful, heavily wooded neighborhood.

Several years ago, a large tree fell onto the house where he has lived for 30 years.

He said he didn’t want to risk that happening again.

On Wednesday, a tree removal crew took down three decaying trees near his home.

“They took out two White Oaks and a Sweet Gum. The Sweet Gun was the one that lost a branch that lost a branch on the house,” Erdmanczyk said.

Helene is expected to bring torrential rain and tropical storm-force winds overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

State officials say it could knock down thousands of trees across Georgia and bring down many utility lines causing widespread power outages.

Erdmanczyk said he is relieved to have the trees removed.

“Preventative is always better than after the fact when there’s a hole in your roof,” Erdmanczyk said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man said he was ‘devastated’ after hitting cement prongs along I-285 causing $2,000 in damage

©2024 Cox Media Group