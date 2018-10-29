Fifth coyote caught in neighborhood near local school

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fifth coyote has been caught in a local neighborhood, where people are concerned the animals are getting too close to their pets and children.
A trapper caught the fifth coyote this weekend, near a local school where many children are heading this morning.
All the coyotes have been in the same area.
The area is very close to Roswell High School.
The people who live in the area have been keeping a close eye out for the animals.
Tim Smith caught it near Roswell High School off King Road, where he said he has caught them all.
“They’re eating all the small dogs in the neighborhood, rabbits. Every once in a while, we’ll get one that wants to come up to kids at the bus stop,” Smith said.
TRENDING STORIES:
People are urged to keep trash bins covered and their pets on leashes to keep them safe.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}