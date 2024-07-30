GA college students turning side hustles into growing businesses

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — What started out as a side hustle for two north Fulton college students is now a thriving business. They are part of a growing number of people using gig work to pay the bills.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard says there has never been a better time to find ways to earn some extra cash.

Morgan Leemaster has always been into side hustles.

“I mean, any time I was always looking for odd jobs, pretty much. Maybe middle school, freshman year around there,” he said.

He turned one of those jobs into Mulligan Golf Balls. The business sells used golf balls online.

“This was basically my way to save up for college. And it just kept kind of growing,” Leemaster said. “[Golf balls] been hit into the water or the woods, and we’re giving them a second chance.”

He bought the company when he was sixteen using money he made working another side hustle: landscaping.

Leemaster and Mulligans co-owner Jack Emacio sell the golf balls on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Shopify.

“There’s definitely a lot of people hustling, trying to make money in any way that they can,” Leemaster said.

He’s right. According to a survey by neighbor.com, just over 30% of college students are working a side hustle and nearly 70% of recent graduates rely on gig work to make ends meet.

“The average side hustler is bringing in about $900 a month, so it’s definitely a nice supplement,” said Ted Rossman.

The senior industry analyst with Bankrate.com says he expects the side hustle industry to grow.

“Technology is enabling a lot of this. It’s easier than ever to do things online or via apps,” he said.

It’s easier than ever to get paid via apps like Venmo or PayPal, but don’t forget about the taxes.

“Historically it’s been 200 transactions and $20,000 a year was the threshold to get a tax form. And that’s a very high threshold. Now it’s going to be just $600,” Rossman said.

Keeping good records of what you make is key to making sure you are filing everything correctly.

Leemaster says the most important part of any side hustle is being willing to put in the work.

“It’s hard. There’s not really anything else to say about it. It’s just hard. You have to be disciplined and it’s worth it. It’s definitely worth it. When you get like a big paycheck or something, it makes it feel good,” he said.

